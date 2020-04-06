Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $147.26 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.14.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 72,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $14,813,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,352.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

