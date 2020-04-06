Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Lowered to at BMO Capital Markets

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

ECL traded up $10.24 on Monday, reaching $157.50. 445,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.52. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

