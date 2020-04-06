Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

NYSE:EC opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,223,000 after acquiring an additional 784,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 274,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,235,000 after buying an additional 163,996 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

