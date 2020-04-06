Edge (DADI) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,946.00

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Edge token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and FCoin. During the last week, Edge has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edge has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,946.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edge alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.98 or 0.04499791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00067426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037038 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014008 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009688 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (CRYPTO:DADI) is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,212,922 tokens. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, KuCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.