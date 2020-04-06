Edgeless Market Cap Achieves $1.08 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Upbit and Livecoin. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.21 or 0.02620650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00204878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.