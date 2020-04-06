Eidoo (EDO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $218,301.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. Eidoo has a market cap of $7.49 million and $218,301.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,235,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,901,533 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

