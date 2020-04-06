ELA Coin (ELAC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.10 Million

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, ELA Coin has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELA Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.88 or 0.02631864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00205785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034340 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain.

ELA Coin Token Trading

ELA Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

