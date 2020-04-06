Elbit Systems (ESLT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2020 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

3/25/2020 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/17/2020 – Elbit Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2020 – Elbit Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $120.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 243.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,347,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,159,000 after purchasing an additional 954,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 6.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

