Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

EGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. Research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $11,775,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

