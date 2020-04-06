Electroneum Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.11 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Electroneum has a market cap of $22.11 million and $71,898.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Kucoin and Cryptomate. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,054,729,041 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Liquid, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

