Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE EFC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. 30,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $170.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

