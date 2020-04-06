Elrond (ERD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Elrond has a market cap of $9.15 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Dcoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.02641380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00204727 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00034228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,082,115,041 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

