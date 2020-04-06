Elysian (ELY) Hits Market Cap of $44,939.12

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, YoBit, BitForex and CoinExchange. Elysian has a market cap of $44,939.12 and $896,933.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.02662828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00206212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00034429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Stocks.Exchange, BitForex, Liquid, IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.