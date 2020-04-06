Elysium (ELS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysium coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00621162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.