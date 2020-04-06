Elysium Trading 95.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00597075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007201 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

