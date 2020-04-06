Employers Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Employers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Employers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

EIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Employers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Employers stock opened at $34.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. Employers has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,830,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Employers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Employers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Employers news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

