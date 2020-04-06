Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $101.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

