Enbridge (ENB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/3/2020 – Enbridge had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Enbridge is now covered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/13/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Enbridge was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2020 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

2/18/2020 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

ENB opened at $27.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

