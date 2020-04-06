Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.26.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECA. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:ECA opened at $3.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Encana during the 4th quarter valued at $71,388,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,972,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Encana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,521,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 207,369 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 987,374 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Encana by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

