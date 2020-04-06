EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $205.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $303,988.05 and approximately $205.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.02595489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00204198 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048559 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

