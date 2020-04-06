Endor Protocol Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, BitForex and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.69 million and $480,113.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00997260 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00054806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00231949 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007521 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin, Hotbit, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

