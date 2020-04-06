Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) Insider Acquires £209,898.96 in Stock

Energean Oil & Gas PLC (LON:ENOG) insider Karen Simon purchased 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £209,898.96 ($276,110.18).

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 691 ($9.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Energean Oil & Gas PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.56. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82.

Get Energean Oil & Gas alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ENOG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Energean Oil & Gas Company Profile

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.