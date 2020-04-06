Energi Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.24 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. Energi has a total market cap of $62.69 million and $2.24 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00031817 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.02569291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00200311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00048923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00033513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 27,654,009 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.