Energo Achieves Market Cap of $89,872.67 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, CoinBene, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Energo has a market capitalization of $89,872.67 and approximately $143.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energo has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000720 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.75 or 0.04567858 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00037177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010584 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs.

Buying and Selling Energo

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.