Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Given New $50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.66% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:EGHSF remained flat at $$29.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700. Enghouse Systems has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services designed to enhance customer service, enhance efficiency, and manage customer communications across the enterprise.

