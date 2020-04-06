Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 13.6% This Week

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Mercatox, Hotbit and Bittrex. Enigma has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $921,409.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, AirSwap, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, GOPAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

