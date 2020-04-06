EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,008,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,073,684 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 1.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.69% of EnLink Midstream worth $19,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

