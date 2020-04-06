Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ETTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.44. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,216. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

