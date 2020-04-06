EnterCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $8,944.18 and approximately $10.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 86.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00054726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $332.78 or 0.04632091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037540 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013871 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a token. It launched on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,191,164 tokens. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin.

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.