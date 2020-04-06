Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entergy by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,268,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Entergy by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,098,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,175,000 after purchasing an additional 641,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,374,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,362,643,000 after purchasing an additional 592,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 978,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,226,000 after purchasing an additional 524,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ETR traded up $9.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.00. 1,300,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

