Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,896,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,664,189 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 11.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $155,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 97,948 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 167,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $14.90. 14,012,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,936,106. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

