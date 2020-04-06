Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Invests $3.39 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.88.

NYSE LMT traded up $17.45 on Monday, reaching $367.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.25.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

