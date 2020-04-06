Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,759 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.5% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 37.3% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 102,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $21.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,256,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,148.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average is $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

