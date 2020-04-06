Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,655,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,581,384. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

