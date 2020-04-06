Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 5,800 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 2.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $5.15 on Monday, hitting $46.37. 37,807,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,450,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

