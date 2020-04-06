Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 5,925 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,336 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.1% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock traded up $11.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.33. 66,977,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $116.13 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,257.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

