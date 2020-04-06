Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.27.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $15,965,482. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $24.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.40. 18,113,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,819,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

