Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) PT Lowered to $73.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Envestnet from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of ENV stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.96. 56,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,684. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Equities analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $669,409.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,038,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,744 shares of company stock worth $7,384,595 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

