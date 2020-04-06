EOG Resources (EOG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) in the last few weeks:

4/3/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $118.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $49.00.

3/26/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

3/24/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/23/2020 – EOG Resources was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/20/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $78.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

3/9/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “hold” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/9/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $91.00.

3/6/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $120.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/2/2020 – EOG Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – EOG Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $117.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – EOG Resources was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

EOG Resources stock opened at $39.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after buying an additional 1,006,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

