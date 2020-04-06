EOS (EOS) Price Reaches $2.49 on Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00035086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, YoBit, Poloniex and Koinex. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $3.11 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,257,746 coins and its circulating supply is 921,557,735 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, IDAX, Zebpay, Tidebit, CoinExchange, Coinrail, Gate.io, OEX, BCEX, YoBit, Hotbit, Tidex, EXX, BigONE, C2CX, Bithumb, Koinex, Exmo, Bilaxy, OpenLedger DEX, RightBTC, Ovis, CPDAX, ABCC, HitBTC, BitFlip, Livecoin, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Poloniex, QBTC, Kuna, Liqui, COSS, CoinEx, Vebitcoin, DOBI trade, TOPBTC, LBank, Coindeal, Rfinex, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Coinone, OTCBTC, OKEx, Upbit, DragonEX, IDCM, Cryptomate, Kucoin, Fatbtc, WazirX, CoinTiger, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Kraken, ChaoEX, Neraex, DigiFinex, BitMart, Mercatox, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, GOPAX, Huobi, Cobinhood, Exrates, Binance and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

