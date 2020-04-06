eosDAC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,756.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 175.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 129.4% higher against the dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Bibox, Hotbit and DragonEX. eosDAC has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $47,756.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000340 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, OTCBTC, Hotbit, Gate.io, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.