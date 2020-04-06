EPR Properties (EPR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR):

4/2/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

3/13/2020 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/27/2020 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

2/25/2020 – EPR Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.42. 964,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 7.94. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $170.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.47%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in EPR Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

