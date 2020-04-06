Equal Market Capitalization Reaches $142,498.09 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Mercatox. Equal has a total market capitalization of $142,498.09 and approximately $454.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded down 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.88 or 0.02591472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00201360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,333,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io.

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

