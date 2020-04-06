Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $106.62 on Monday. Equifax has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $164.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.53 and its 200 day moving average is $141.73. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.