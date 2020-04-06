Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Lifted by Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.

Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 6.3% of Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $24,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $623.26.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $18.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $642.71. 259,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.58 and its 200-day moving average is $579.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $440.72 and a 52 week high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total value of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

