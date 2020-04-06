Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX traded down C$0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.22.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.