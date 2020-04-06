Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Revolve Group’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

RVLV stock opened at $8.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Revolve Group by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock worth $1,737,394.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.