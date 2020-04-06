Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $178.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. Berry Petroleum has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.43%. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the first quarter worth $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

