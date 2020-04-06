Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

UDR stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 27,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 652,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,858 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,230,000. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

