Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UniFirst Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the textile maker will earn $7.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

UNF opened at $137.90 on Monday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $121.89 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.48 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 269.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,913 shares of company stock worth $1,017,167. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

